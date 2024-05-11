Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Stock Holdings Increased by Mount Lucas Management LP

Mount Lucas Management LP increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,774 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Health accounts for 1.9% of Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $6,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAH. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Cardinal Health by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus raised Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Cardinal Health from $134.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Cardinal Health stock traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,726,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,248,412. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.21. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.90 and a 52-week high of $116.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.24, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.71.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.13. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 0.25%. The company had revenue of $54.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.5056 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

Cardinal Health Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.