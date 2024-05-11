Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Leerink Partnrs reissued an outperform rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Cardinal Health from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $107.00.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CAH

Cardinal Health Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of CAH traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,726,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,248,412. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.21. The stock has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.24, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.71. Cardinal Health has a 52 week low of $80.90 and a 52 week high of $116.04.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.13. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 54.74%. The business had revenue of $54.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.5056 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Institutional Trading of Cardinal Health

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 16,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 5.0% during the first quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Group raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 17,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cardinal Health

(Get Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.