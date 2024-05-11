Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CDLX. Craig Hallum raised Cardlytics from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Cardlytics from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

NASDAQ:CDLX traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,553,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,124. Cardlytics has a one year low of $4.94 and a one year high of $20.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.71.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $89.17 million for the quarter. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 55.23% and a negative return on equity of 25.36%.

In other Cardlytics news, COO Amit Gupta sold 23,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total transaction of $278,884.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 122,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,071.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Amit Gupta sold 23,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total transaction of $278,884.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 122,676 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,071.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Clifford Sosin purchased 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.40 per share, with a total value of $4,690,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,023,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,717,258.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,306 shares of company stock valued at $455,203 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 43,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Check Capital Management Inc. CA lifted its position in Cardlytics by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 199,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Cardlytics by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 31,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 3,836 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 5,484 shares in the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

