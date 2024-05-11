Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CARV opened at $1.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.69. Carver Bancorp has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $4.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carver Bancorp

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Carver Bancorp stock. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 22,150 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Calton & Associates Inc. owned about 0.45% of Carver Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp Company Profile

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

