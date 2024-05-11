Casper Market Cap Hits $348.07 Million (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. One Casper coin can currently be purchased for $0.0290 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Casper has a market capitalization of $348.07 million and $6.62 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Casper has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Casper

Casper launched on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 12,595,141,884 coins and its circulating supply is 12,001,811,042 coins. Casper’s official website is casper.network. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 12,593,879,314 with 12,000,607,949 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.02808907 USD and is down -4.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $8,080,945.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

