Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $26.71.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

CPRX traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,437,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,522. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.77. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $11.09 and a 52-week high of $17.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.89.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $110.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.78 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 25.08%. Equities analysts predict that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, Director David S. Tierney sold 25,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total transaction of $392,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 348,874 shares in the company, valued at $5,470,344.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPRX. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 899,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,515,000 after purchasing an additional 153,697 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,046,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,373,000 after acquiring an additional 174,739 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $711,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 921,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,770,000 after purchasing an additional 58,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 222,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

