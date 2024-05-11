CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CBFV. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a market perform rating and set a $24.00 target price (down previously from $26.00) on shares of CB Financial Services in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of CB Financial Services in a report on Monday, February 5th.

Get CB Financial Services alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CBFV

CB Financial Services Price Performance

CB Financial Services Dividend Announcement

CB Financial Services stock opened at $22.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. CB Financial Services has a 12 month low of $18.62 and a 12 month high of $27.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.75 and its 200-day moving average is $22.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 22.73%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CB Financial Services

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CB Financial Services stock. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,804 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.56% of CB Financial Services worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 33.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CB Financial Services

(Get Free Report)

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CB Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CB Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.