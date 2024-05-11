CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Price Target Raised to C$83.00 at BMO Capital Markets

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B – Free Report) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$81.00 to C$83.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CCL.B. National Bankshares lifted their target price on CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on CCL Industries from C$78.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on CCL Industries from C$84.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$81.50.

CCL Industries Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of CCL.B traded up C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$70.73. The stock had a trading volume of 327,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,159. The company has a market cap of C$11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$70.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$62.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.37. CCL Industries has a fifty-two week low of C$52.82 and a fifty-two week high of C$74.49.

In other CCL Industries news, Director Derek Cumming sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.51, for a total transaction of C$48,653.50. In other news, Director Mark Cooper sold 24,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.14, for a total value of C$1,721,482.83. Also, Director Derek Cumming sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.51, for a total value of C$48,653.50. In the last quarter, insiders sold 293,799 shares of company stock worth $21,357,228. 11.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CCL Industries Company Profile

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

