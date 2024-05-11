CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Price Target Raised to C$90.00 at TD Securities

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B – Free Report) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$84.00 to C$90.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CCL.B. Raymond James upgraded shares of CCL Industries from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$74.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded CCL Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$65.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$76.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, CCL Industries currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$81.50.

Get CCL Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CCL Industries

CCL Industries Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

CCL.B traded up C$0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting C$70.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,159. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$70.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$62.60. The firm has a market cap of C$11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.54. CCL Industries has a one year low of C$52.82 and a one year high of C$74.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.37.

In other news, Senior Officer Sean Washchuk sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$73.60, for a total value of C$73,600.00. In other news, Director Derek Cumming sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.51, for a total transaction of C$48,653.50. Also, Senior Officer Sean Washchuk sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$73.60, for a total transaction of C$73,600.00. Insiders sold 293,799 shares of company stock valued at $21,357,228 over the last three months. 11.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CCL Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.