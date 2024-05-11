CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $247.50.

CDW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of CDW from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of CDW from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of CDW from $261.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of CDW from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $222.46 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market cap of $29.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.09. CDW has a 52 week low of $166.37 and a 52 week high of $263.37.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. CDW had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 67.56%. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. Analysts predict that CDW will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.96%.

CDW declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,464,886 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $787,638,000 after purchasing an additional 781,421 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CDW by 4.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,407,542 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,196,721,000 after buying an additional 714,393 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in CDW by 627.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 625,781 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $142,252,000 after buying an additional 539,745 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CDW during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,736,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in CDW by 91.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 728,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $146,971,000 after buying an additional 348,749 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

