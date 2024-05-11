CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by Findlay Park Partners LLP

Findlay Park Partners LLP cut its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 587,326 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 179,366 shares during the quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP owned 0.44% of CDW worth $133,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CDW by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 49,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,141,000 after acquiring an additional 6,799 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CDW by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,553 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 4,511 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CDW by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 7,310 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter valued at $1,559,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of CDW by 1.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 819,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $165,244,000 after buying an additional 7,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

CDW Stock Down 0.2 %

CDW stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $222.46. 676,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 784,679. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $243.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.79. The company has a market cap of $29.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.13. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $166.37 and a fifty-two week high of $263.37.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 67.56% and a net margin of 5.16%. CDW’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDW announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 7th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on CDW from $261.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on CDW from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on CDW from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on CDW from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on CDW from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.50.

CDW Company Profile

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Featured Stories

