CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc lessened its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in CDW were worth $4,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of CDW by 91.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 728,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $146,971,000 after acquiring an additional 348,749 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CDW by 459.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 252,272 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $50,898,000 after buying an additional 207,184 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of CDW by 54.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 561,366 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $113,261,000 after acquiring an additional 197,479 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in CDW by 1,304.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 209,667 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,302,000 after purchasing an additional 194,733 shares during the period. Finally, EULAV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of CDW in the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

CDW Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $222.46. The stock had a trading volume of 676,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,679. The company has a market capitalization of $29.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $166.37 and a 1 year high of $263.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $243.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 67.56% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

CDW Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. CDW’s payout ratio is 30.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CDW shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on CDW from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on CDW from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on CDW from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CDW from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of CDW from $261.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CDW has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.50.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Further Reading

