Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

FUN has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $52.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Cedar Fair in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho started coverage on Cedar Fair in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Cedar Fair from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Cedar Fair from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.50.

Shares of NYSE FUN opened at $44.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.70. Cedar Fair has a 52-week low of $34.04 and a 52-week high of $45.39.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $101.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.97 million. Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 6.96%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cedar Fair will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Cedar Fair by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Cedar Fair by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Cedar Fair by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 93,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,459,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its stake in Cedar Fair by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 171,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 35,818 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 29.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 17,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

