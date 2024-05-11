Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($2.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.07), reports. Cedar Fair had a net margin of 6.95% and a negative return on equity of 23.78%. The company had revenue of $101.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.97 million.

Cedar Fair stock traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.60. 520,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,484. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.70. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.42. Cedar Fair has a twelve month low of $34.04 and a twelve month high of $45.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. Cedar Fair’s payout ratio is currently 49.38%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FUN. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors raised its stake in Cedar Fair by 121.9% during the first quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 24,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 13,332 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Cedar Fair in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $257,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Cedar Fair by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,008,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,553,000 after buying an additional 539,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Cedar Fair by 201.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on FUN. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Cedar Fair from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Cedar Fair in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Cedar Fair in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Cedar Fair from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Cedar Fair from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

