Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $153.78.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of Celanese in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on Celanese from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Celanese from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 4th.

Celanese stock opened at $156.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.75. Celanese has a 1 year low of $100.16 and a 1 year high of $172.16.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 17.92%. Celanese’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Celanese will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 15.64%.

In other news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray purchased 597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $156.43 per share, with a total value of $93,388.71. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,588. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Celanese news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray acquired 597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $156.43 per share, for a total transaction of $93,388.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,588. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly purchased 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $156.69 per share, for a total transaction of $219,366.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 57,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,934,933.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CE. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Celanese during the third quarter worth $355,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 1.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 3.4% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 46.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,565,000 after acquiring an additional 18,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

