Celanese (NYSE:CE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. Celanese updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 2.600-3.000 EPS.

Celanese stock traded down $4.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $156.69. 767,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,730. Celanese has a 12 month low of $100.16 and a 12 month high of $172.16. The firm has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $160.15 and a 200 day moving average of $147.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. Celanese’s payout ratio is 15.41%.

In other Celanese news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray purchased 597 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $156.43 per share, with a total value of $93,388.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,588. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, COO Scott A. Richardson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.85, for a total transaction of $313,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,429 shares in the company, valued at $11,987,888.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Mark Christopher Murray acquired 597 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $156.43 per share, with a total value of $93,388.71. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,588. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on CE. StockNews.com raised Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on Celanese from $161.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America cut shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of Celanese from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.78.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

