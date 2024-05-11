Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.59) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright increased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.59) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.67). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Celldex Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.85) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Celldex Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.34) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.67) EPS.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.65% and a negative net margin of 2,385.57%.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CLDX. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Celldex Therapeutics from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celldex Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

NASDAQ CLDX opened at $39.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.16. Celldex Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $22.11 and a fifty-two week high of $53.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLDX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 64,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 32,461 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

