Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $80.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Celldex Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.34) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.67) EPS.

CLDX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Guggenheim upped their price target on Celldex Therapeutics from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CLDX opened at $39.92 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.16. Celldex Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $22.11 and a 52-week high of $53.18.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.55% and a negative net margin of 2,385.57%. Equities analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics will post -2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celldex Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLDX. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,431,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,484,000 after purchasing an additional 300,406 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $994,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 192.0% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 44,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 29,404 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 361,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,950,000 after purchasing an additional 10,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000.

About Celldex Therapeutics

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

