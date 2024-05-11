Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Shares Purchased by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 200.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,368 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Celsius were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Celsius by 19.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Celsius by 1.0% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Celsius by 1,350.0% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Celsius in the third quarter valued at $32,000. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Celsius news, Director Nicholas Castaldo sold 165,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $13,749,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 352,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,404,157.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Nicholas Castaldo sold 165,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $13,749,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 352,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,404,157.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,568 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $25,572,652.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,464,453 shares in the company, valued at $1,519,463,910.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,045,196 shares of company stock valued at $131,499,404. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Trading Up 0.9 %

Celsius stock opened at $82.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.27. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.87 and a 52 week high of $99.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.00, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.93.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. Celsius had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 111.29%. The company had revenue of $355.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CELH shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Celsius from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Celsius from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Celsius from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Celsius from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.36.

Celsius Profile

(Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Featured Articles

