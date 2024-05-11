Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Short Interest Up 546.8% in April

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,100 shares, a growth of 546.8% from the April 15th total of 6,200 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 82,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

CNTG stock opened at $0.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.95. Centogene has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $1.98.

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development of products for human genetics in Europe, the Middle East, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides data-driven answers to patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies for rare and neurodegenerative diseases.

