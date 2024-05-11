Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Short Interest Up 546.8% in April

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,100 shares, a growth of 546.8% from the April 15th total of 6,200 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 82,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Centogene Price Performance
CNTG stock opened at $0.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.95. Centogene has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $1.98.
Centogene Company Profile
