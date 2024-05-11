Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Price Target Raised to $42.00 at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CENTA has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Central Garden & Pet has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $44.25.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CENTA

Central Garden & Pet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CENTA traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.23. The stock had a trading volume of 270,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,794. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 3.33. Central Garden & Pet has a 12-month low of $27.02 and a 12-month high of $40.36.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $634.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.11 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 11.30%. On average, research analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Central Garden & Pet news, CAO Howard Machek sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 59,406 shares in the company, valued at $2,162,378.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Nicholas Lahanas sold 13,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total transaction of $493,121.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,796 shares in the company, valued at $4,358,561.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Howard Machek sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 59,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,162,378.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,822 shares of company stock worth $965,026. Corporate insiders own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,636,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,093,000 after buying an additional 1,306,309 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,740,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,711,000 after acquiring an additional 23,601 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 29.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,087,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,059,000 after purchasing an additional 480,805 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,090,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,245,000 after purchasing an additional 217,006 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 800,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,237,000 after purchasing an additional 87,802 shares during the last quarter. 50.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.