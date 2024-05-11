Centrica (LON:CNA) Lifted to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Centrica (LON:CNA – Free Report) to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have GBX 170 ($2.14) price target on the integrated energy company’s stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 165 ($2.07).

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 159 ($2.00).

CNA opened at GBX 137.50 ($1.73) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 129.45 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 138.97. Centrica has a 52-week low of GBX 112.25 ($1.41) and a 52-week high of GBX 173.70 ($2.18). The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.93. The stock has a market cap of £7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 199.28, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.67 ($0.03) per share. This is a positive change from Centrica’s previous dividend of $1.33. This represents a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Centrica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 579.71%.

In other Centrica news, insider Amber Rudd bought 1,720 shares of Centrica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 127 ($1.60) per share, with a total value of £2,184.40 ($2,744.22). In other news, insider Philippe Boisseau acquired 1,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 131 ($1.65) per share, with a total value of £1,870.68 ($2,350.10). Also, insider Amber Rudd acquired 1,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 127 ($1.60) per share, for a total transaction of £2,184.40 ($2,744.22). Insiders have acquired 5,202 shares of company stock valued at $667,723 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Centrica Energy, and Upstream segments.

