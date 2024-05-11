Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 49,111 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,048,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,111 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Datadog worth $127,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DDOG. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Datadog by 743.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Datadog in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

In other news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.10, for a total transaction of $17,171,885.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 247,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,414,012.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.10, for a total transaction of $17,171,885.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 247,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,414,012.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.37, for a total transaction of $34,011.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,343,008.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 712,530 shares of company stock worth $91,195,791. Insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on DDOG. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Datadog from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.58.

Datadog Trading Up 2.7 %

Datadog stock opened at $118.97 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.81 and a 12 month high of $138.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.12. The company has a market capitalization of $39.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 371.78 and a beta of 1.14.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $589.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.73 million. Datadog had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 7.48%. Datadog’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Datadog Profile

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Featured Stories

