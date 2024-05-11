Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 634,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,350 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $130,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.4% during the third quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,825,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $326,827,000 after buying an additional 43,235 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1,700.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,542,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456,847 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,322,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $236,879,000 after acquiring an additional 70,258 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,082,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,665,000 after purchasing an additional 14,005 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 733,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 12,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.02, for a total value of $2,559,185.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,674,169.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 12,200 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.71, for a total transaction of $2,497,462.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,480 shares in the company, valued at $6,648,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 12,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.02, for a total transaction of $2,559,185.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,674,169.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,761 shares of company stock valued at $5,223,959 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $212.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.67.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of BR stock opened at $195.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $199.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.77. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.54 and a 52 week high of $210.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39 and a beta of 0.98.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.01). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.61%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

See Also

