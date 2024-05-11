Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 24,661 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,045,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,661 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of American Water Works worth $137,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in American Water Works by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 178,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 22,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 9,376 shares during the period. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 2,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 3,229.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 269,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,533,000 after buying an additional 261,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AWK has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI cut shares of American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th.

Insider Transactions at American Water Works

In related news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total value of $100,814.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,141.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $135.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.62. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.34 and a 1-year high of $151.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.68 and its 200 day moving average is $124.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.03). American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be issued a $0.765 dividend. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 57.40%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Further Reading

