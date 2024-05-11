Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 9,662 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 355,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,662 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $128,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $545,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.05, for a total value of $401,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,567.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mark Lowell Keim sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.56, for a total value of $5,798,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,531 shares in the company, valued at $14,121,423.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.05, for a total value of $401,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,567.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,711 shares of company stock worth $6,472,517. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MOH. StockNews.com lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $437.00 to $430.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $453.00 to $412.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $406.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $404.90.

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $354.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.54. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $266.35 and a 1-year high of $423.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $379.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $371.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.27. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.81 EPS. Molina Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

