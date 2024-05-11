Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,053,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,426 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.31% of Boston Properties worth $144,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Senvest Management LLC increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,035,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,575,000 after purchasing an additional 179,547 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 9.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,780,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,403,000 after buying an additional 243,246 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 86.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,957,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,977,000 after acquiring an additional 906,069 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,369,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,439,000 after acquiring an additional 417,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,358,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,820,000 after purchasing an additional 55,209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BXP shares. Wedbush lowered their price target on Boston Properties from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Boston Properties from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Boston Properties from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.53.

Shares of NYSE:BXP opened at $61.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 5.40. The stock has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.41, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.15. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.80 and a 12 month high of $73.97.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($1.22). The firm had revenue of $839.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.68 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 5.81%. Boston Properties’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 321.31%.

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 14,150 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $889,186.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

