Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $132.20 Million Stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,418,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 59,752 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.25% of Apollo Global Management worth $132,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,178,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 36,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,296,000 after buying an additional 6,993 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $409,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 117.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APO. Barclays lowered their price target on Apollo Global Management from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider James C. Zelter sold 150,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total value of $16,374,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,454,588 shares in the company, valued at $158,782,826.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.09, for a total value of $1,527,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 366,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,989,339.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total value of $16,374,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,454,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,782,826.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,456,000 shares of company stock valued at $161,565,660. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of APO stock opened at $112.08 on Friday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.98 and a 52-week high of $117.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $63.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.61.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $795.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.27 million. Research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.463 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 19.05%.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

