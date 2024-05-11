Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $139 Million Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,346,605 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 21,691 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.62% of PulteGroup worth $138,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,726,368 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $591,076,000 after purchasing an additional 24,350 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in PulteGroup by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,484,469 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $406,125,000 after buying an additional 95,945 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,432,965 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $328,261,000 after acquiring an additional 522,032 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in PulteGroup by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,115,877 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $230,731,000 after acquiring an additional 61,953 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,003,713 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $310,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on PHM shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Zelman & Associates raised PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.73.

PulteGroup Price Performance

PHM stock opened at $117.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.20 and its 200-day moving average is $102.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.56. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.16 and a 1 year high of $121.07.

PulteGroup declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 6.41%.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

