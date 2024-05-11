Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $146.09 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,504,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347,767 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.65% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $146,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $57.74 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $57.33 and a 52-week high of $58.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.98.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.197 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

