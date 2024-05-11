Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $148.62 Million Stock Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,001,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,103 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.54% of Arch Capital Group worth $148,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 109.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after acquiring an additional 23,607 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 41,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 115.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 19,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 10,628 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 22,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the third quarter worth $221,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACGL. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.67.

Arch Capital Group Stock Up 0.4 %

ACGL stock opened at $100.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $69.05 and a twelve month high of $100.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.28.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 33.65% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Arch Capital Group

In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total transaction of $966,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,037,302.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total transaction of $5,251,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 651,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,057,001.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total transaction of $966,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,035 shares in the company, valued at $22,037,302.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,689 shares of company stock valued at $12,838,617 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Arch Capital Group

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Read More

