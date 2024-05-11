Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 62.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 569,115 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 218,042 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.41% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $124,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Stevens Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,115,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,411,000 after purchasing an additional 35,052 shares during the period.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VV stock opened at $239.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $235.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.58. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $186.73 and a one year high of $241.38.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

