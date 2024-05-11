Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Invests $133.53 Million in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 377,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,525,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the 4th quarter valued at $168,328,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Everest Group in the 4th quarter worth $127,752,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the fourth quarter worth $58,360,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Everest Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,981,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Everest Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,865,000. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EG. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Everest Group from $466.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $445.00 to $457.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Everest Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $452.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Everest Group from $402.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Everest Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.11.

Insider Activity at Everest Group

In other Everest Group news, Director Roger M. Singer acquired 500 shares of Everest Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $357.21 per share, for a total transaction of $178,605.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,043,993.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Everest Group Stock Performance

EG opened at $382.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $377.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $377.96. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $331.08 and a 1 year high of $417.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $16.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.98 by $0.34. Everest Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $11.31 EPS. Everest Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 61.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Everest Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. Everest Group’s payout ratio is 10.40%.

Everest Group Company Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

