Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,984,626 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,037 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $152,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HPE. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 61.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 823,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,312,000 after acquiring an additional 312,442 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth $285,000. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at $285,000. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 150.7% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 464,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,062,000 after buying an additional 279,026 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 121,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after buying an additional 16,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 18,323 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $310,758.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,575.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of HPE opened at $17.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.20. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $20.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.43.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.91.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HPE

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.