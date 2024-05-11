Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 289,442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $141,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,828 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 24.5% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $401.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $473.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $469.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.36. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $368.02 and a 52 week high of $574.76.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $8.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.49 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 61.64% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.68 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 26.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to purchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ULTA shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $665.00 to $595.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $438.00 price target (down previously from $585.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $574.00 to $627.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $656.00 to $635.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $546.86.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Ulta Beauty

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.26, for a total transaction of $263,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,665 shares in the company, valued at $876,222.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.26, for a total value of $263,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,665 shares in the company, valued at $876,222.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 3,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.25, for a total transaction of $1,629,325.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,705 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,801.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,552 shares of company stock worth $12,920,326 in the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ulta Beauty Profile

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.