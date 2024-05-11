Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 114,467 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,928,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 114,467 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $135,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VMBS. Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,084,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 683,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,924,000 after acquiring an additional 59,582 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 6,426 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 42,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 5,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 55,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 4,227 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VMBS opened at $44.82 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $42.06 and a twelve month high of $46.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.00 and a 200 day moving average of $45.08.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a $0.148 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

