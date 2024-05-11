Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 4,102 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,805,296 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,102 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.59% of State Street worth $139,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new position in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,687,000. Private Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in State Street during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,022,000. Metropolis Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 3,462,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $268,170,000 after buying an additional 537,431 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 122.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 884,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $59,242,000 after acquiring an additional 487,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of State Street by 873.6% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 453,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,380,000 after acquiring an additional 407,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on STT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on State Street from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of State Street from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of State Street from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $79.50 to $80.50 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.04.

In related news, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 4,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.64, for a total transaction of $313,559.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,873.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other State Street news, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 4,258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.64, for a total transaction of $313,559.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,873.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 12,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $886,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 149,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,015,755.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,597. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of STT opened at $76.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $62.78 and a 52 week high of $79.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.28.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 9.62%. On average, analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. State Street’s payout ratio is 51.69%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

