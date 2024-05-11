Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of C$196.58 million for the quarter.
Chartwell Retirement Residences Price Performance
Chartwell Retirement Residences Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Chartwell Retirement Residences
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.