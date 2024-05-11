Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of C$196.58 million for the quarter.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th.

