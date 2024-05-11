Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $169.18.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CHKP. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $132.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $151.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.64. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52-week low of $118.21 and a 52-week high of $168.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.90.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72. The business had revenue of $598.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.28 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 34.33%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Check Point Software Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 483.7% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

