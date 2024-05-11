Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Wedbush from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.52% from the company’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.18 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.72 EPS.

CAKE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cheesecake Factory has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAKE traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,507,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,332. Cheesecake Factory has a 12-month low of $28.58 and a 12-month high of $38.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.20 and a 200-day moving average of $34.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.48.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.10. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 42.15% and a net margin of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $891.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cheesecake Factory will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAKE. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 3.6% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,035 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 40.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,148 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 2.3% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,642 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 10.2% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 11,366 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 48,533 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

