Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Children’s Place from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Children’s Place from a sell rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

PLCE stock opened at $10.99 on Wednesday. Children’s Place has a 52-week low of $6.58 and a 52-week high of $38.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $137.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.44.

In other Children’s Place news, major shareholder Mithaq Capital Spc bought 1,566,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.80 per share, with a total value of $24,750,305.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,663,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,687,139.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mithaq Capital SPC boosted its holdings in Children’s Place by 1,932.4% in the 1st quarter. Mithaq Capital SPC now owns 7,001,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,796,000 after purchasing an additional 6,656,894 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Children’s Place by 181.3% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 150,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after acquiring an additional 97,064 shares during the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Children’s Place in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,602,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in Children’s Place in the third quarter worth approximately $1,784,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Children’s Place by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 311,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,229,000 after acquiring an additional 48,964 shares during the last quarter.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer in North America. It operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. The company offers apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children and tweens; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, Sugar & Jade, and PJ Place brand names.

