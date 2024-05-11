China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR) Short Interest Update

China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 98,400 shares, a growth of 417.9% from the April 15th total of 19,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

China Natural Resources Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of CHNR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.95. 21,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,743. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.37. China Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $8.85.

Get China Natural Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Natural Resources in a report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

About China Natural Resources

(Get Free Report)

China Natural Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of metal properties in the People's Republic of China. It explores for lead, silver, and other nonferrous metals. The company holds interest in the Moruogu Tong mine that covers an area of 7.81 square kilometers located in Bayannaoer City, Inner Mongolia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for China Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.