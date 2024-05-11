China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

China Yuchai International Stock Performance

NYSE CYD traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,582. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.62. China Yuchai International has a 12 month low of $7.72 and a 12 month high of $12.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On China Yuchai International

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Yuchai International stock. Shah Capital Management boosted its stake in China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,108,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,071 shares during the quarter. China Yuchai International comprises 8.8% of Shah Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Shah Capital Management owned 10.06% of China Yuchai International worth $34,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About China Yuchai International

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, construction, agriculture, and generator set applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally.

