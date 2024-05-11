Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR) Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Chorus Aviation in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 7th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Chorus Aviation’s current full-year earnings is $0.23 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Chorus Aviation’s FY2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$421.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$430.00 million. Chorus Aviation had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 6.03%.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Chorus Aviation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$3.15 to C$2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$3.50 price target on shares of Chorus Aviation and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$2.60 to C$2.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Cormark cut shares of Chorus Aviation from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$3.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.15 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$3.06.

CHR opened at C$2.22 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.10, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Chorus Aviation has a 12 month low of C$1.99 and a 12 month high of C$3.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$429.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.13.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides aviation solutions. It operates through Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment provides contract flying services, charter services, and specialized contract flying, such as medical, logistical, and humanitarian flights; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair and overhaul services, and part sales and technical services, as well as pilot training services.

