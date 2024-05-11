ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 75.44% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on ChromaDex from $4.25 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ChromaDex in a research note on Sunday, March 3rd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ CDXC traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.42. The company had a trading volume of 222,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,140. ChromaDex has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $4.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.10.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChromaDex during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChromaDex during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ChromaDex by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,913,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 461,692 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ChromaDex by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChromaDex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 15.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on developing healthy aging products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers and distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

