CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCN) Short Interest Down 64.5% in April

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 64.5% from the April 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CHS Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:CHSCN traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.76. 16,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,386. CHS has a 12 month low of $24.41 and a 12 month high of $26.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.86 and a 200 day moving average of $25.60.

CHS Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.4438 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.

CHS Company Profile

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; the supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

