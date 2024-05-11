CIBC Raises Finning International (TSE:FTT) Price Target to C$49.00

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from C$45.00 to C$49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on FTT. TD Securities lifted their price target on Finning International from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial raised shares of Finning International from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Finning International from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Finning International from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$49.13.

Finning International stock opened at C$43.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$40.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$38.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.20. Finning International has a twelve month low of C$33.77 and a twelve month high of C$46.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.62.

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.94 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.54 billion. Finning International had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 4.75%. Research analysts expect that Finning International will post 3.9797235 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is an increase from Finning International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. Finning International’s payout ratio is presently 31.52%.

In other Finning International news, Senior Officer David Francis Neil Primrose sold 10,000 shares of Finning International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.00, for a total transaction of C$360,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers, as well as mobile and stationary generator sets.

