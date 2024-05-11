CIBC Raises Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Price Target to C$85.00

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Free Report) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its target price upped by CIBC from C$84.00 to C$85.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GRT.UN. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$96.50 to C$90.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$81.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$87.00 to C$85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Laurentian upped their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$80.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$86.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$87.70.

Get Granite Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on GRT.UN

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of TSE:GRT.UN traded up C$0.11 on Friday, reaching C$71.23. 54,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,406. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$62.72 and a 1-year high of C$83.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.04. The firm has a market cap of C$4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$73.26 and a 200-day moving average of C$72.87.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 97.06%.

About Granite Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.