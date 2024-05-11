CION Investment (NYSE:CION) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

CION Investment (NYSE:CION – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. CION Investment had a net margin of 51.16% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $73.55 million during the quarter.

CION Investment Stock Performance

Shares of CION stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.11. 371,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,774. The firm has a market capitalization of $652.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.00. CION Investment has a twelve month low of $9.16 and a twelve month high of $12.23.

CION Investment Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.89%. This is a boost from CION Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. CION Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

CION Investment Company Profile

In related news, insider Gregg A. Bresner purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.78 per share, for a total transaction of $43,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 50,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,067.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Over the last three months, insiders purchased 6,519 shares of company stock worth $70,760. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

