CION Investment (NYSE:CION) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

CION Investment (NYSE:CION – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. CION Investment had a net margin of 51.16% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $73.55 million during the quarter.
CION Investment Stock Performance
Shares of CION stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.11. 371,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,774. The firm has a market capitalization of $652.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.00. CION Investment has a twelve month low of $9.16 and a twelve month high of $12.23.
CION Investment Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.89%. This is a boost from CION Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. CION Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.74%.
CION Investment Company Profile
CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.
