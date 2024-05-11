Citigroup Boosts Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Price Target to $25.00

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PLTR. Mizuho boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.65.

PLTR stock opened at $20.62 on Tuesday. Palantir Technologies has a 12-month low of $9.02 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.20 and its 200 day moving average is $20.36. The stock has a market cap of $45.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.85, a PEG ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 2.76.

In other news, Director Peter Thiel sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total transaction of $103,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,733,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,944,727.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Peter Thiel sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total value of $103,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,733,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,944,727.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 32,828 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total transaction of $851,886.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 662,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,179,055.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,487,106 shares of company stock worth $416,394,919 over the last quarter. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Paces Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 110.7% during the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 332.8% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

